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An error has occurred :-(

Usual error causes

You started the application from an IDE and you didn't run npm start or npm run webapp:build . You had a network error while running npm install . If you are behind a corporate proxy, it is likely that this error was caused by your proxy. Have a look at the JHipster error logs, you will probably have the cause of the error. You installed a Node.js version that doesn't work with JHipster: please use an LTS (long-term support) version, as it's the only version we support.

Building the client side code again

If you want to go fast, run ./mvnw to build and run everything.

If you want to have more control, so you can debug your issue more easily, you should follow the following steps:

Install npm dependencies with the command npm install Build the client with the command npm run webapp:build or npm start Start the server with ./mvnw or using your IDE

Getting more help

If you have a question on how to use JHipster

Go to Stack Overflow with the "jhipster" tag.

If you have a bug or a feature request

First read our contributing guidelines.

Then, fill a ticket on our bug tracker, we'll be happy to resolve your issue!

If you want to chat with contributors and other users

Join our chat room on Gitter.im. Please note that this is a public chat room, and that we expect you to respect other people and write in a correct English language!