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npm start or
npm run webapp:build.
npm install. If you are behind a corporate proxy, it is likely that this error was caused by your proxy. Have a look at the JHipster error logs, you will probably have the cause of the error.
If you want to go fast, run
./mvnw to build and run everything.
If you want to have more control, so you can debug your issue more easily, you should follow the following steps:
npm install
npm run webapp:build or
npm start
./mvnw or using your IDE
Go to Stack Overflow with the "jhipster" tag.
First read our contributing guidelines.
Then, fill a ticket on our bug tracker, we'll be happy to resolve your issue!
Join our chat room on Gitter.im. Please note that this is a public chat room, and that we expect you to respect other people and write in a correct English language!